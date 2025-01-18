Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs moot Middle East situation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the situation in the Middle East during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"A one-on-one meeting of the ministers then kicked off, followed by an expanded meeting between Bayramov and Fidan.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance were discussed in areas such as security, economy, trade, transport and communication links, and humanitarian issues. Regional and international security matters were also addressed. Special attention was given to the current state of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia after the conflict, the peace agenda, and the remaining issues in the peace negotiations process," the ministry added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel