Azerbaijan's consulate general in Los Angeles continues to work........

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles continues to work remotely, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of the 20 January tragedy, Trend reports.

He noted that due to the fires in Los Angeles, the Consulate General moved from the premises in which it was functioning to another building.

“Despite this, the consulate general has not stopped its activities, it is just that they are carried out remotely. Telephones and other means of communication with the consulate are available. Security measures are being taken in coordination with local authorities. The activity of the consulate at the former location will be resumed at the earliest opportunity,” the minister said.