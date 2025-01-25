Iran's Chargé d'Affaires summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan Seyid Jafar Agayi Maryan has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani side expressed its protest against the ongoing campaign in Iranian media, which is closely aligned with government circles, targeting Azerbaijan and its leadership.

It was emphasized that, following the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation in Tehran after a long hiatus, as well as a series of productive official meetings, the recall of the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the issuance of an unfounded protest, combined with the escalation of the media campaign, is perplexing.

Additionally, it was pointed out that, instead of an apology from Imam Juma of Ardabil, Seyid Hasan Ameli, for his offensive remarks about Azerbaijan during a gathering in Ardabil, the continued campaign in support of Ameli and the involvement of several religious figures, including the Imam Juma of Qazvin, in anti-Azerbaijani activities, is unacceptable.

It was underscored that such actions damage bilateral relations, and measures must be taken to prevent further escalation.

The Acting Chargé d'Affaires of Iran expressed regret over the unfortunate statements and actions and promised to bring the matter to the attention of the relevant authorities in his country.