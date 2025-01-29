Azerbaijan to host summit of Organization of Turkic States (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The next summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a briefing following a trilateral meeting between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Fidan noted that the OTS is facing such challenges as the energy crisis and uncontrolled migration.

According to him, in this regard, there is a growing need to further strengthen solidarity in the Turkic world.

“An important role in this direction is played by the Organization of Turkic States. The summits last year, first in Shusha and then in Bishkek, made important decisions. Two important summits will also be held this year. One of them is an informal summit in Hungary, and the other is the 12th official summit of the OTS in Azerbaijan,” he said.

To note, a trilateral meeting of the ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan was held today in the Turkish capital, Ankara.