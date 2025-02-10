Azerbaijan, Belarus look out to strategic partnership enhancement horizons (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received newly appointed Belarusian Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich, a source in the country's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

According to the source, Pinevich presented Bayramov with copies of his credentials.

The minister congratulated the newly appointed ambassador and wished him success in his diplomatic mission.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as various aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and emphasized the important role of high-level contacts, mutual visits, and dialogue at international platforms for strengthening interstate ties.

In this regard, it was stressed that the visit of the President of Belarus to the liberated territories as part of a state visit to Azerbaijan on May 17 last year is a significant indicator of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

It was noted that the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in various areas, including political, economic, trade, scientific, educational, cultural, tourism, and others, is satisfactory, and that the steps to expand economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus have made a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

The importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus for cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, and investment was highlighted.

The importance of close cooperation between the two countries in regional and international organizations, including the UN, CIS, and Non-Aligned Movement, and continued mutual support within these organizations, was emphasized.

Pinevich expressed satisfaction with the start of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for the warm reception.

He noted that he would make every effort to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest also took place.

