Damage to movable and immovable property amounted to more than 187 million manat during 44-day war - state prosecutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. During the 44-day war, damage to movable and immovable property amounted to more than 187 million manat, Azerbaijani State Prosecutor Tarana Mamedova said during the consideration of the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, as well as Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's aggression, Trend reports.

In total, during the 44-day Patriotic War, more than 187 million manat of material damage were caused to state and private movable and immovable property in the cities of Ganja and Mingachevir, Tartar, Aghdam, Barda, Aghjabedi, Fuzuli, Goranboy (Naftalan), Beylagan, Jabrayil, Kurdamir, and Gabala districts.

Also, 25 episodes were read out with regard to the firing at helicopters that were transporting helpless people to Shusha, Garadaghli village of Khojavand district, Khojaly district and other areas with various weapons, the injury of pilots and passengers, as well as damage to helicopters, an attempt to blow up the section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Western Route Export Pipeline passing through Goranboy and Yevlakh districts, as well as other acts of terror.

We recall that 15 people, including Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan, were charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (enslaving), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary service), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal association (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and possession of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.