Israel National Defense College delegation visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Delegation from Israel National Defense College (INDC) has visited Azerbaijan, the Israeli Embassy wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

As the embassy puts it, this visit is yet another feather in the cap of the blossoming partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan.

"As Ambassador George Deek emphasized, “Our ties continue to strengthen in every field, and the INDC’s visit to Baku demonstrates the growing interest in mutual learning of both countries from each other. The senior participants of this visit were introduced to the geopolitics of the region and the important role of Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus. We plan more mutual engagements with the INDC and Azerbaijani counterparts, in Israel and Azerbaijan,” the embassy's communiqué reads.

