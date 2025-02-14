We understand that Baku and Moscow deeply mourn over tragedy caused by airplane crash - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We understand that the tragedy of the plane crash is felt very acutely both in Baku and Moscow, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said today during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Our relationship has a long history and is enshrined in the relevant documents. Therefore, I believe, that since there is both a history and an existing international legal framework for these relations, these two factors determine the future of these relations. Of course, anything can happen in relationships, and we are currently experiencing that, including now, and we are experiencing it as a process, with our hearts, because we know what concerns Baku.

We fully understand that the tragedy caused by the plane crash, which took the lives of both Azerbaijani citizens and citizens of our country, is deeply felt both there and here. We understand, of course, that all of this is happening not in a vacuum, and that many people want to seize their own opportunity in it. But it will not be successful. This is all doomed to fail, undoubtedly," she also said.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia and Azerbaijan have a partnership and allied relationship.

"All these attempts will be doomed to failure, and the level of our interaction, the depth, and the wisdom of our peoples will allow us to overcome this challenge as well," she added.

To note, on December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 in the state registry and owned by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating a regular flight J2-8243 from Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan to Grozny, Russian Federation, crashed near Aktau Airport in the Republic of Kazakhstan. As a result of the aviation accident, two crew members (the captain and the co-pilot), a senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers lost their lives. Despite the human casualties and injuries, during an emergency landing, it was possible to save the lives of 29 people thanks to the professionalism, courage, and bravery of the pilots and attendants.

The preliminary report published by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan confirmed the following facts:

1. On December 25, 2024, the Embraer 190-100 IGW passenger aircraft, registered as 4K-AZ65 and owned by “Azerbaijan Hava Yollari” CJSC (Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL)), was fully airworthy when it started its flight and while operating to Grozny. These airworthiness conditions, including the operation of the flight control systems, were confirmed by FDR data.

2. Both engines of the aircraft were operational up until the accident. This information is confirmed by the FDR records.

3. The aircraft lost GPS signals in the airspace of the Russian Federation, also experiencing the same failure above Grozny Airport.

4. Due to adverse weather conditions the aircraft unsuccessfully attempted to land in Grozny two times, and then the captain decided to return to Baku. Following this decision, the (CVR) recorded two external noises, occurring at 24-second intervals, over Grozny.

5. Analysis of the CVR and FDR data showed that, 4 seconds after the first external noise the 3rd hydraulic system failed, followed by the failure of the 1st hydraulic system 6 seconds later, and the 2nd hydraulic system 21 seconds later.

6. Numerous through and blind damages were found on the fuselage, and photos and video recordings were taken. The number of such damages was particularly high in the AFT part of the aircraft, including the vertical and horizontal stabilizers. Moreover, some of them were found in the left wing and the left engine.

7. It was recorded that the damages in the fuselage were caused by foreign objects. No evidence of a bird strike was noted in the preliminary report.

8. Foreign objects that did not belong to the aircraft structure were discovered in the wreckage damages, and photos of these objects were made available to the public in the preliminary report. Additional expert examinations will be carried out to determine the exact origin of these objects.

9. At 05:13:32 the aircraft lost primary flight controls, and at 05:21:42 the coordinating air traffic controller conveyed to Grozny ATC the information on the “Carpet” special operation.

10. No information relating to an explosion of the oxygen cylinders is included in the report.

According to the ICAO requirements under the Chicago Convention, a final report on the causes of the accident shall be prepared within one year from the date of the accident. Relevant work on drafting the final report has already started involving Kazakhstan and other states participating in the investigation.

