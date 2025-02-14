Heydar Aliyev Foundation inaugurates school buildings across Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is constructing new school buildings as part of the "New School for a Renewed Azerbaijan" program, which includes building new general education schools, children's music, and art schools in Baku and the regions, Trend reports.

The "New School for a Renewed Azerbaijan" program, launched in 2005, aims to create modern educational complexes and support the development of education in the country.

Over 500 school buildings have been constructed and renovated in different regions of Azerbaijan during the existence of this program.

As many as 20 new schools are expected to be opened in 2025.

