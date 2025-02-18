Azerbaijani FM reinforces strategic ties at talks with Pakistan's senate chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with a delegation led by the Chairman of the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Yusuf Raza Gilani, during the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku on February 18, 2025, the source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

According to the information, the meeting focused on the Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership, the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, and the current situation in the region post-conflict.

Minister Bayramov recalled his official visit to Pakistan last year and his meeting with Yusuf Raza Gilani, noting that frequent mutual contacts and visits have contributed to the development of the strategic partnership.

He emphasized the potential for further enhancing Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, both bilaterally and multilaterally, based on friendship, brotherhood, mutual respect, and support.

The discussions also included cooperation opportunities within regional and international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Both countries expressed gratitude for each other’s continued support for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The meeting also highlighted the significant role of inter-parliamentary relations and parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening ties between the two nations, emphasizing the shared historical and cultural ties of the peoples.

Furthermore, Minister Bayramov briefed the delegation on the post-conflict situation in the region, the extensive reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, demining activities, and the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of other matters of mutual interest.

