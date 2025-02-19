Azerbaijani Parliament actively engages in work of sundry parliamentary entities - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Parliament of Azerbaijan takes active part in the work of various parliamentary organizations, Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at the Baku-hosted 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly today, Trend reports.

She noted that today, alongside the APA, the Azerbaijani parliament also chairs three other inter-parliamentary organizations: the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of Economic Cooperation, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking States (TURKPA), and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

According to the speaker, such activity goes to show that the Azerbaijani parliament has a rock-solid faith in the power of multilateral parliamentary diplomacy.

She specifically mentioned that the NAM Parliamentary Network was created at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, which is yet another important contribution of Azerbaijan to multilateralism.

