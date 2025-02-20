President Ilham Aliyev approves medal and statute for 150th Anniversary of Azerbaijan's National Press (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On the Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" to establish the "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)" jubilee medal, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been officially approved.

The "Regulation on the Jubilee Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the 150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)" has been approved.

The design for the "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been approved.

The "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan is awarded to citizens of Azerbaijan, foreigners, and stateless persons who have made significant contributions to the development of the media sector, have excelled in this field, or have shown outstanding cooperation with the media.

The "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan is awarded to individuals as outlined in this regulation by the authority designated by the relevant executive body.

The "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press (1875–2025)" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan is worn on the left side of the chest, following other orders and medals of Azerbaijan, if applicable.