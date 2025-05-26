Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev pardons French citizen convicted in Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 26 May 2025 10:20 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev pardons French citizen convicted in Azerbaijan
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Rashid Garayev
Rashid Garayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree pardoning several convicted individuals in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Among those pardoned is a citizen of the French Republic, Theo Hugo Clerc, born in 1986.

He was convicted by a verdict of the Narimanov District Court of Baku on 10, 2024.

Theo Hugo Clerc was sentenced to a three-year prison term by the Narimanov District Court in 2024 for defacing the walls of the Baku metro.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more