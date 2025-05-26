President Ilham Aliyev pardons French citizen convicted in Azerbaijan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree pardoning several convicted individuals in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Among those pardoned is a citizen of the French Republic, Theo Hugo Clerc, born in 1986.

He was convicted by a verdict of the Narimanov District Court of Baku on 10, 2024.

Theo Hugo Clerc was sentenced to a three-year prison term by the Narimanov District Court in 2024 for defacing the walls of the Baku metro.

