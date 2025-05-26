Baku conference represents important step in fight against Islamophobia - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The Baku conference represents an important milestone in the fight against Islamophobia, Ibrahim Negm, Secretary-General of the Fatwa Authorities Worldwide, told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas," Negm noted that addressing the rise of Islamophobia requires collective responsibility and a clear understanding of its impact on global stability.

"Today, we witness a global rise in Islamophobia, which demands serious attention and proper assessment of this pressing issue. We are convinced that we have a role to play in addressing this situation. We cannot simply shift blame onto others or accuse certain political groups or religions of spreading Islamophobia. We must ask ourselves: what have we done to stop this increase?" Negm said.

He emphasized that the Baku conference is a crucial step toward objectively assessing the situation and proposing effective measures to combat Islamophobia.

"Islamophobia is not merely hatred toward Muslims; it is a global threat to international stability and order. Therefore, combating Islamophobia is a pathway to reducing instability and overcoming global challenges. I believe this gathering in Baku will be a significant step in setting priorities for the coming months," the Secretary-General added.

