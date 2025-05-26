First President of Kazakhstan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I extend my heartfelt wishes for the continued rapid development and prosperity of your country, as well as the successful achievement of the noble goals and aspirations of your people under your leadership.

I firmly believe that the strong friendship and cooperation established between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will continue to grow and develop fruitfully for the benefit of our peoples. I also hope that the mutual respect between us will flourish for many years to come.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on this remarkable day, I wish you good health and great accomplishments, and peace and happiness to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan,'' the letter reads.