Minister talks on Olympic sports sections in Azerbaijan

25 December 2017 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In the Olympic complexes of Azerbaijan, all Olympic sports sections are free of change, if someone is charging money for that, the ministry should be informed, said the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov Dec.25.

Nevertheless, the minister added that for some sports, a monthly fee is required, for example, for use of swimming pools.

Also, the halls for martial arts, areas for minifootball can be leased with a minimum payment.

