Additional rescue team to search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan

27 December 2017 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

An additional group of mountain rescuers of the Special Risky Rescue Service is also planned to search for the missing mountaineers Dec. 28, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations Dec. 27.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - went missing near Mount Tufandag in Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District Dec. 23.

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center have already been involved in the search operations.

