Additional rescue team to search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan

An additional group of mountain rescuers of the Special Risky Rescue Service is also planned to search for the missing mountaineers Dec. 28, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations Dec. 27.

Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - went missing near Mount Tufandag in Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District Dec. 23.

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center have already been involved in the search operations.

