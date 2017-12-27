Additional rescue team to search for missing mountaineers in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27
Trend:
An additional group of mountain rescuers of the Special Risky Rescue Service is also planned to search for the missing mountaineers Dec. 28, said a message posted on the website of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations Dec. 27.
Three members of Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, Babur Huseynov and Namin Bunyatzade - went missing near Mount Tufandag in Khinalig village of Azerbaijan’s Guba District Dec. 23.
An Mi-17 helicopter of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and a rescue team of the Northern Regional Center have already been involved in the search operations.
