Citizens of which countries preferred spending holidays in Azerbaijan?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

During the New Year holidays, the number of Azerbaijanis who traveled abroad was less than in 2016, and the number of incoming tourists increased, Nahid Bagirov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), told Trend Jan. 4.

Bagirov said that the majority of Azerbaijani citizens went out to stay in the country’s districts - Guba, Gusar, Gabala and Lankaran.

He added that the majority of Azerbaijani citizens who traveled abroad visited neighboring Georgia, but this doesn’t mean that this figure increased as compared to the previous New Year holidays.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani citizens also visited European countries, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) during the holidays.

The AzTA chairman noted that the number of foreign tourists, who visited Azerbaijan, increased during the New Year holidays. The majority of tourists came to Azerbaijan from Arabic countries, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news