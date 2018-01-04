Citizens of which countries preferred spending holidays in Azerbaijan?

4 January 2018 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

During the New Year holidays, the number of Azerbaijanis who traveled abroad was less than in 2016, and the number of incoming tourists increased, Nahid Bagirov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), told Trend Jan. 4.

Bagirov said that the majority of Azerbaijani citizens went out to stay in the country’s districts - Guba, Gusar, Gabala and Lankaran.

He added that the majority of Azerbaijani citizens who traveled abroad visited neighboring Georgia, but this doesn’t mean that this figure increased as compared to the previous New Year holidays.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani citizens also visited European countries, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) during the holidays.

The AzTA chairman noted that the number of foreign tourists, who visited Azerbaijan, increased during the New Year holidays. The majority of tourists came to Azerbaijan from Arabic countries, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
New Year in Armenia, or “A Feast in Time of Plague”
Armenia 3 January 13:45
Azerbaijan celebrates New Year
Society 1 January 00:01
New Year's Eve in Baku – PHOTO
Society 31 December 2017 18:57
New Year wishes from TREND News Agency
Society 30 December 2017 18:00
All security measures taken in Istanbul before New Year, says governor
Turkey 28 December 2017 14:51
New Year with new ISMA Bike from AtaBank
Economy news 18 December 2017 10:16
Azerbaijan celebrates New Year
Society 1 January 2017 00:01
Be with us and success will certainly accompany you: New Year wishes from TREND Company
Society 30 December 2015 18:00
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani people will live in safety, and its well-being will improve every year
Politics 1 January 2015 00:09
Azerbaijan celebrates New Year
Society 1 January 2015 00:01
Azerbaijani Atabank announces winners of ‘New Year, New Chance’ campaign
Economy news 24 January 2014 19:38
New Year event to be hold in Excelsior Hotel Baku
Society 12 December 2013 18:26