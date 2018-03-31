Digital Trends: Heydar Aliyev Center among 17 coolest buildings on Earth (PHOTO)

31 March 2018 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Heydar Aliyev Center, located in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, is among 17 coolest buildings on Earth, according to Digital Trends.

“Once Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991, the government made it a point to break with the Soviet Modernism style by investing heavily in urban architectural development. Today, the stunning Heydar Aliyev Centre exists as a true testament to this long-term city planning initiative,” said Digital Trends.

Heydar Aliyev Center is a complex construction, which includes an auditorium (congress center), a museum, exhibition halls and administrative offices. Following a design competition in 2007, Zaha Hadid Architects was chosen to oversee the design of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The list also included the Bosco Verticale — or pair of so-called “vertical forests” in Italy, the CCTV Headquarters in China, the Auditorio de Tenerife in Spain and others. Moreover, the list includes projects that have not yet been completed. For example, the W350 skyscraper in Japan which is expected to be completed in 2041, will be made of 90 percent wooden materials.

