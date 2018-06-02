Minister: Azerbaijan always supports multiculturalism, ethnic and religious equality

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan, being a focal point of cultural features of all mankind, has always supported and supports the ideas of multiculturalism, ethnic and religious equality, Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev said on June 2.

The minister made the remarks in opening ceremony of the EuroVillage 2018 in Baku on June 2.

"The event organized by us together with the EU mission in Azerbaijan is a good example of our close cultural and business cooperation. Today, our country is a place of peaceful coexistence of people from different parts of the world, representatives of different beliefs, and we will continue to adhere to these principles," Garayev said.

Speaking about cooperation with the EU countries, the minister stressed that the joint projects of the EU and Azerbaijan will undoubtedly serve to strengthening of bilateral cooperation leading to new innovative discoveries beneficial for both sides.

