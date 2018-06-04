Azerbaijani gymnast wins license to European Games 2019

4 June 2018 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The 34th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Guadalajara, Spain, brought double joy to the national team of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said in a statement on June 4.

In the competition among young gymnasts in individual exercises, Arzu Jalilova brought the team a bronze medal in the ball performances. With the result of 17.100 she lost to the Russian and Ukrainian gymnasts. Another Azerbaijani gymnast, Narmina Samadova, who performed in the hoop and clubs finals, took fifth and eighth places, respectively. In the ribbon finals, Yelyzaveta Luzan took sixth place.

In individual performances among adults, Azerbaijan was represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Khudis. In all four exercises Veronika Khudis scored 61.250 points, taking 22nd place. Zohra Agamirova with 63.200 points took 18th place, winning a license to the European Games 2019.

Another bronze medal of the team was brought by the team's performance in group exercises with a composition with three balls and two ribbons. The team consisting of Aliya Pashayeva, Siyana Vasileva, Zeynab Hummatova, Diana Doman and Ayshan Bayramova with 20.350 points took the third place.

Azernews Newspaper
