Azerbaijan to set rules for sale of optical and sun glasses

5 June 2018 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is discussing the rules of selling optical and sun glasses.

These rules are reflected in the bill on medical optics, which was discussed June 5 at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Health.

According to Article 8 (optics shops) of the draft law, optics shops may be opened by individuals and legal entities in accordance with the legislation. Optical services to the population can be provided only by optics shops. The opening of the optics shops is possible only on the basis of the decision of a relevant executive authority. The main purpose of making such decision is to check compliance with the requirements of the legislation.

Services in optics shops should be provided by persons entitled to engage in this field, and optometry services should be provided only by persons entitled to engage in optometric activities.

Optics shops will offer visitors not only medical optics products, but also protective, sun glasses, frames, other products and spare parts, various accessories, as well as the sale, manufacture, installation, adjustment, repair, service and maintenance of optical products.

Sale of optical products is carried out by request of the patient or on the basis of a prescription. The optics shop is not responsible for non-compliance of diopters of medical optical products sold by the patient's request. If an optometrist is not available in the optics shop, then the medical optics equipment used for examination cannot be placed in that shop.

Directors of the optics shops need not be opticians or optometrists.

