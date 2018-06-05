Founder of Islamic economy: Mammadhasan Meybullayev-70 (PHOTO)

The memorial event dedicated to the 70th jubilee of the Doctor of Economic Scienes, Professsor Mammadhasan Meybullayev was held at UNEC.

Along with the academic-teaching staff of UNEC, the well-known academicians, relatives and the members of the family of scientist participated in the event.

The rector, professor Adalat Muradov noted that, UNEC always possessed its values and the intellectuals of the university stood in front of these values. The rector named M.Meybullayev the irreplaceable scientist in studying the Islamic economy, and emphasized his invaluable contribution to the formation of the great economists’ generation.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy Industry and Enterpreneurship, academician Ziyad Samadzade spoke about the topical research conducted by the prominent economist scientist.

He emphasized that, M.Meybullayev’s research on Islamic economy, in the field of re-production of the national income had great scientific significance for the country.

Academician Vasim Mammadaliyev charachterized the anniversary celebrant as a scientist studying the economic science in the spiritual-religious direction. He said that, in M.Meybullayev’s monograph “Islamic Economy” the socio-economic development trends of the Islamic countries had been studied thoroughly.

The head of the “Economic Regulation” chair of UNEC, professor Mahish Ahmadov, the head of the “Theoretical and practical economy” chair, professor Umidvar Aliyev and other speakers spoke about the scientific and pedagogical activity of the scientist.

They noted that, the scientist working in different years at the Azerbaijan State Economics University as the associated professor, professor, head of the chair, pro-rector of University was the author of more than 200 scientific papers, 6 monographs, 9 manuals and study books. They stated that, the “Merited teacher”, the prominent economist, devoted person Mahammadhasan Meybullayev earned great reputation not only in the scientific-pedagogical activity, but also in the republic life, with his objectivity, adherence to principles and strictness.

In the event, there was suggested to rename the UNEC Center for Islamic Economic Studies after Professor Mahammadhasan Meybullayev. The management of the Center for Islamic Economy Research named after Mahammadhasan Meybullayev was entrusted to the daughter of the scientist, Sarvinaz Khanlarzadeh, the associated professor of “Economics” chair (russian speaking) of UNEC.

S. Khanlarzadeh, sharing her memories of her father, said that she was proud to continue the ideas of the prominent scientist. S. Khanlarzadeh expressed her gratitude for the confidence and emphasized that she would continue to work untiringly for studying the Islamic economy.

The books published by Mammadhasan Meybullayev were demonstrated in the event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news