Professional training of Norm technical staff continues (PHOTO)

Norm Cement has become a leader in the market with its cement products that comply with domestic and international quality standards.

Manufacture of high-quality products and their timely delivery to customers are possible thanks to correct operation of a professional team, knowledge in cement and concrete industry, extensive experience and skills.

Norm Cement’s plant constantly invites highly qualified experts to professional technical staff and sales team trainings. In addition to local professionals, trainings by foreign experts are regularly organized at the plant. One of such trainings was held on February 27, 2018 with the participation of Jurgen Oecknick, Head of the PSA Zurich Education Center, Switzerland. Norm's next trainings are expected to take place in June and October this year.

During the training, most recent innovations in cement and concrete industry, the state-of-the-art German-made CPTS equipment installed at Norm Concrete Center, the results of analysis of rheological properties of cement, sand, mineral and chemical additives in cement mortar, conducted using the equipment, methods for determining clinker activity were discussed with Norm Cement's technical staff and sales team. The questions of participants were answered by professional trainer J. Oecknick.

Participants were given detailed information on the advantages of using concrete products, proper preparation rules for the concrete according to application area, reasons of cracks and removal methods, organization of optimal control over internal and external temperatures of concrete mixture used in construction in hot weather.

Along with the mutual exchange of opinions, the training of educational and innovative nature was highly appreciated by the professional staff of the plant.

As the largest cement producer in the South Caucasus, Norm Cement Plant is present in the market with four types of cement products: CLASS A (CEM II/A-P 32,5R), CLASS B (CEM II/B-L 32.5R), CLASS C500 (CEM II/A-P 42,5 R) and sulfate-resistant Portland cement of CLASS S (CEM II/AP 42,5 N).

Norm products that meet the highest quality standards and latest technology requirements are internationally assessed and certified by influential organizations of this field. The German science and research institute VDZ presented compliance certificates to the Norm products according to DIN EN 197-1:2011 standard.

