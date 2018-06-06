Indian Embassy, Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Down Syndrome mark World Environment Day

6 June 2018 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

The World Environment Day on 5 June was marked by a tree-planting campaign held by the Indian Embassy in Baku in collaboration with the Azerbaijani students, the Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Down Syndrome and the Dendrology Park of National Academy of Sciences in Mardakan settlement.

Director of Dendrology Institute, Tofig Mammadov joined the action with the staff of the Institute.

World Environment Day is the United Nations' most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment. Since it began in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach. It is "people's day" for doing something to take care of the Earth.

India is hosting the World Environment Day 2018 and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi said in a major tree panting event held in India on this occasion that let us ensure together that our future generations live in a clean and green planet, in harmony with nature.

Ambassador of India Sanjay Rana informed that the theme for the World Environment Day 2018 was chosen as "Beat Plastic Pollution".

The theme invites everyone to consider how they can make changes in their everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places, our wildlife and our own health. While plastic has many valuable uses, we have become over-reliant on single-use or disposable plastic with severe environmental consequences. We need to work together to reduce the use of plastic, he said.

