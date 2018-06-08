Azerbaijan launches e-service for entry-exit restriction information

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

Starting June 8, 2018, foreigners and stateless persons will be able to electronically learn about the restriction on entry and exit from Azerbaijan, introduced in connection with violation of requirements of the country's migration legislation, the Azerbaijani State Migration Service said in a message on June 8.

Relevant information can be obtained at the E-Services page on www.migration.gov.az.

In the section "Check the Existence of a Travel Ban", information can be obtained by entering the name, surname, birth date, number of passport or other documents authorizing to cross the border.

