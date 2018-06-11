Baku to host first international festival of animated films

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

ANIMAFILM, the first international festival of animation art, will be held in Baku from October 19 to 21, project founder and director Rashad Agamaliyev told Trend Life.

As many as 84 applications from 22 countries have been submitted for participation in the festival. Among them are films from France, the United States, Iran, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, Spain, Japan, etc.

The main goal is to develop creative and production activities of filmmakers, film and animation studios of the country, review various genres of professional animation by foreign directors and exchange experience.

At the festival, there will be several contests: "Azerbaijan Animation", "Best Short Animation Film", "Best Short Animated Azerbaijani Film", "Best Animated Social Animation", "Best Advertising Animation", "The Most Original Screenplay for Animation."

Winners will be determined by two members of the international jury. Among the jury members are well-known Azerbaijani animator Elchin Hami Akhundov, writer Sevinj Azimova, head of the Guild of Georgian Animators Ketevan Janelidze, Czech animator Miroslava Janicatova, Iranian filmmaker Leila Novruyi and others.

The festival will also include thematic evenings, seminars and master classes, presentation of the book "Azerbaijan Animation", children's programs and other events.

The "ReAnimasiya" exhibition will be opened to honor the 120th anniversary of the National Cinema.

