Baku to host first international festival of animated films

11 June 2018 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Vugar Imanov - Trend Life:

ANIMAFILM, the first international festival of animation art, will be held in Baku from October 19 to 21, project founder and director Rashad Agamaliyev told Trend Life.

As many as 84 applications from 22 countries have been submitted for participation in the festival. Among them are films from France, the United States, Iran, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Canada, Spain, Japan, etc.

The main goal is to develop creative and production activities of filmmakers, film and animation studios of the country, review various genres of professional animation by foreign directors and exchange experience.

At the festival, there will be several contests: "Azerbaijan Animation", "Best Short Animation Film", "Best Short Animated Azerbaijani Film", "Best Animated Social Animation", "Best Advertising Animation", "The Most Original Screenplay for Animation."

Winners will be determined by two members of the international jury. Among the jury members are well-known Azerbaijani animator Elchin Hami Akhundov, writer Sevinj Azimova, head of the Guild of Georgian Animators Ketevan Janelidze, Czech animator Miroslava Janicatova, Iranian filmmaker Leila Novruyi and others.

The festival will also include thematic evenings, seminars and master classes, presentation of the book "Azerbaijan Animation", children's programs and other events.

The "ReAnimasiya" exhibition will be opened to honor the 120th anniversary of the National Cinema.

More details on https://www.animafilm.az/

Media coverage by Trend.az

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan starts production of biaxially oriented polypropylene film
Economy news 6 June 11:24
Documentary on cult Lithuanian photographer Vitas Luckus shown in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 15 May 12:30
Turkish Culture Ministry to allocate grants for various projects
Tourism 19 March 20:38
Modern armament of Uzbek army showcased to youth
Uzbekistan 22 December 2017 13:57
Azerbaijan’s culture, national cuisine presented in Kiev (PHOTO)
Society 8 October 2017 11:27
Baku to host Indian food festival
Society 7 June 2017 14:39
Baku to host Spanish Film Festival
Society 6 March 2017 15:42
“Vandalism” film shot with Trend’s support presented in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 24 November 2016 22:09
Documentary film about religious radicalism demonstrated at UNEC (PHOTO)
Society 18 November 2016 18:02
Trend News Agency’s film “When words freeze” dedicated to Armenian vandalism (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 February 2014 09:19
Hungarian journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Terter district to prepare filming movie about Karabakh war
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 February 2014 20:31
Azerbaijan’s First Lady attends presentation ceremony of Yuli Gusman`s “Don`t be afraid, I`m with you! 1919” film (PHOTO)
Politics 16 November 2013 00:59
Shooting of film devoted to FIFA’s 110th anniversary held in Azerbaijan
Society 22 October 2013 18:15
Azerbaijani musician Alim Gasimov to join Iranian band at Tunisian concert
Iran 29 July 2013 09:32
Festival held under slogan “be active, be healthy and be winner throughout the life!” (PHOTO)
Society 9 April 2013 15:02