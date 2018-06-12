One more Azercell Exclusive to operate in Baku (PHOTO)

12 June 2018 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Prioritizing customer convenience and further improving the quality of its services, Azercell Telecom continues to broaden its chain of Exclusive Shops in Baku and regions.

This time, another Exclusive Shop in a new concept was introduced in Baku at Tbilisi avenue, 44C, close to “20 yanvar” metro station. The distinguishing feature of Azercell Exclusive store is the availability of open spaces, easiness of services and choices. Here, the customers can learn about any product, compare and test them right on the spot.

Qualified sales representatives will help the customers to make the right choice, activate services and answer their question. As in other Customer Service centers of the company, this office will manage all operations, other than presenting call details and transfer of a mobile number from one person’s name to another. Customers can also get various accessories and additional gadgets, as well as purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. Notably, the shop will operate every day from 9:00 till 19:00 without a break. Customers making a purchase from Azercell Exclusive Shop on the opening day received a gift valued at 50 percent of their spending.

It should be noted, that by the end of the year Azercell intends to extend the chain of its Exclusive shops in Baku and the regions.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

