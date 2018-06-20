SDL Nobel celebrates National Salvation Day (PHOTO)

20 June 2018 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Employees of SDL Nobel took part in the event dedicated to the National Salvation Day. The event was organized by administration of “Baki fehlesi” Plant.

SDL Nobel staff honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs of Karabakh War and laid a floral wreath to the memorials located at the area of the Plant.

The Director of “Baki fehlesi” Plant congratulated attendees and expressed his confidence in long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

As a local company, SDL Nobel was established in 2016 to deliver first-in-class services and address the needs of major international and local clients in the region. SDL Nobel adopted the best practices from Nobel Oil Services (UK) Limited and SDL Denholm Limited – its co-owners with proven local and international expertise.

SDL Nobel is specialized in provision of offshore and onshore fabrication services to the oil and gas industry. The range of its services covers fabrication and site installation, inspection of fabricated materials, pressure testing of fabricated materials and other services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani SBS organizes victory march with two-kilometer state flag (PHOTO)
Politics 15 June 13:25
Azerbaijan marks National Salvation Day
Politics 15 June 00:02
Deputy PM: Azerbaijan became strong country with strong army (PHOTO)
Politics 14 June 14:39
President Aliyev visits statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy (PHOTO)
Politics 5 June 14:05
Serbian president pays respect to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 22 May 11:50
Leyla Aliyeva attends literary and musical ceremony marking 95th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 17 May 13:55
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO)
Politics 16 May 10:47
Top official: Azerbaijan’s flag to flutter in Shusha, Khankendi districts soon
Politics 11 May 12:57
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan is one of successfully developing countries worldwide
Politics 11 May 12:29
MP: National leader Heydar Aliyev put Azerbaijan’s interests above everything
Politics 11 May 01:37
Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan remembers Heydar Aliyev's brilliant personality every day
Politics 10 May 20:35
Heydar Aliyev played decisive role in formation of independent Azerbaijan: Grigory Karasin
Politics 10 May 20:28
Ziyafet Asgarov: President Aliyev expanding scope of success achieved during Heydar Aliyev's leadership
Politics 10 May 20:04
President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to mark 95th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 10 May 19:15
Baku hosts solemn opening of “Heydar Aliyev: Personality, Mission, Heritage” exhibition (PHOTO)
Politics 10 May 17:48
President Aliyev: Heydar Aliyev had special merit in strengthening Azerbaijan-Russia relations
Politics 10 May 15:41
Putin: Heydar Aliyev's wisdom, foresight earned him reputation of compatriots and abroad
Politics 10 May 14:54
Azerbaijanis mark 95th birthday anniversary of National Leader (PHOTO)
Politics 10 May 12:26