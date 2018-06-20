SDL Nobel celebrates National Salvation Day (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Employees of SDL Nobel took part in the event dedicated to the National Salvation Day. The event was organized by administration of “Baki fehlesi” Plant.

SDL Nobel staff honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs of Karabakh War and laid a floral wreath to the memorials located at the area of the Plant.

The Director of “Baki fehlesi” Plant congratulated attendees and expressed his confidence in long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

As a local company, SDL Nobel was established in 2016 to deliver first-in-class services and address the needs of major international and local clients in the region. SDL Nobel adopted the best practices from Nobel Oil Services (UK) Limited and SDL Denholm Limited – its co-owners with proven local and international expertise.

SDL Nobel is specialized in provision of offshore and onshore fabrication services to the oil and gas industry. The range of its services covers fabrication and site installation, inspection of fabricated materials, pressure testing of fabricated materials and other services.

