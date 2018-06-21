Details of shootout at Azerbaijan-Iran border made public (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Samir Ali – Trend:

On June 21, at around 02:45 (local time, GMT+4) close to the border crossing checkpoint of Goytepe border patrol of the State border service near Baykhanli village of Jalilabad district of Azerbaijan, an attempt to violate the state border was made, the country's State Border Service said in a statement June 21.

The statement said the border guards detected a group of armed persons from Iran trying to cross the border into Azerbaijan. Despite warnings, the border violators opened fire at the border guards.

During the incident, the head of the border patrol Ramazan Kurupov received several bullet wounds. The violators fled the scene.

Based on the fact of the incident, the Military Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case.

The wounded Kurupov was hospitalized and got operated on.

The Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev and other senior officials arrived at the scene.

The senior officials of the State Border Service, the Head of the Executive Power of Jalilabad district, and the executive staff of local law enforcement agencies visited Kurupov in the hospital.

Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev expressed gratitude to the medical staff of the hospital, as well as to the employees of Jalilabad district Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who donated blood for Kurupov.

By decree of the head of the State Border Service of private Ramazan Kurupov was awarded the medal "For distinction in military service" of the third degree.

