Turkish Airlines brings number of its destinations to 304 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Turkish Airlines flying to the most countries in the world, has added Moroni which is the biggest city and the capital of Comoros Union to its network. Moroni flights of the flag carrier will be operated three times per week and it will be in connection with Seychelles flights.

Comoros Union is consist of three big island which named The Big Comoros, Anjuan and Moholi. Following the addition of Moroni, Turkish Airlines now reaches 122 countries with 304 destinations worldwide; 53 of which are in Africa.

Introductory round-trip fares are available from Istanbul to Moroni starting at 973 USD (including taxes and fees).

To view the flight schedules please visit www.turkishairlines.com, contact the call center at +90 212 444 0849 or visit any Turkish Airlines sales office.

