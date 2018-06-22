Overhaul underway at 2 railway stations in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC continues the next stage of work for overhaul of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway, the company said in a message June 22.

The overhaul of two kilometers of main lines at the Zayam and Boyuk Kasik railway stations began June 22. The overhaul will last three days.

An additional agreement to the export contract for the second stage of reconstruction of the Azerbaijani railways was signed April 14, 2015 by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and the Czech Moravia Steel company.

The project to reconstruct the 600-km Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway started in October 2015.

To date, 526 kilometers of the railway have been reconstructed.

The contract envisages material and technical supply and overhaul of 600 kilometers of the Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway.

