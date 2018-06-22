Schoolchildren from Sumgait get acquainted with Bakcell’s Safe Internet service (FOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan ensures safe internet browsing for children by means of its “Safe Internet” package, which was launched two years ago now has become available in the company’s 4G network. Thanks to these internet packages and the “Internet Filtering Service” of ENGINET – the first FTTH provider in Azerbaijan, Bakcell customers have the possibility to protect their children from any harmful and unwanted content.

Within the frames of measures aimed at protection of children from the negative influence of internet, the ENGINET company implements the “Safe Internet” project, with support of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Thus, open lessons were held in school # 12 (Sumgait city) in the month of June of the current year, on the topic of internet safety. During lessons, organized for students of 3rd and 4th grades, the children were informed about the rules of proper and safe internet usage, threats and negative influence of the internet, as well as the tools for protection from dangerous content, especially the “Safe Internet” packages of Bakcell and ENGINET.

It should be recalled that, the internet filtering system of ENGINET, limits access to over 18 million websites from 90 thematic groups, which contain information considered to be harmful or inappropriate for children. By purchasing the “Safe Internet Bundle” Bakcell customers are able to protect their kids from the unwanted content, by filtering pages containing adult material, illegal or violent content, gambling, drugs, medicine, or other information intended for mature audience.

All you need to do in order to protect your children from the unwanted content is to purchase the “Safe Internet” package of Bakcell by simply dialing *134#10#YES. The price of a 10 GB safe internet bundle is as low as 10 AZN. This service can be used on any device, such as a mobile phone or a laptop. Upon the activation process, your mobile internet traffic will be automatically filtered by the system for unwanted content.

As a socially responsible corporate citizen, Bakcell always pays special attention to development of children, their education and integration to society. The company’s “Bakcell Stars” CSR program contributes to education of hundreds of children each year, to provide them with better life and ensure their bright future. Making the internet a safe place for our children is a part of such activities.

Visit https://www.bakcell.com/en/internet-safe-internet for more detailed information about the “Safe Internet” service of Bakcell.

