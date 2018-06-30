2nd day of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships kicks off (PHOTO)

30 June 2018 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The second day of competitions at the Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Artistic Gymnastics kicked off June 30 in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The audience will see the performances of men gymnasts in the age category of "kids" and women gymnasts in the age categories of "children" and "youngsters" during the second day.

In total, more than 100 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, Republican Olympic Sport Lyceum and Sumgait city take part in the competitions, which started on June 29.

