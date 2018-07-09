Second specialization at UNEC will be free for the applicants getting 700 points

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

In the new academic year the UNEC will launch the application of Intra-university Dual Diploma Program with the innovations.

Since 2018/2019 academic year, the students, enrolled in UNEC with 700 points, will be able to join the program for free. The incredible opportunity has been created in the Intra-university Dual Diploma Program for the applicants, getting more than 600 points. Thus, for the applicants getting 600 and higher points, choosing the UNEC will be applied the 50% discount on the tuition fee for the education on Intra-university Dual Diploma Program.

The goal of the Intra-university Dual Diploma Program is to implement the requirements arising from the “State Strategy for the Development of Education in the Republic of Azerbaijan” as well as, the training of the students, studying successfully at the bachelor’s degree program as the competitive specialists by acquiring the additional education on the second specialty. The students, enrolled in the Intra-university Dual Diploma Program will have the opportunity to get the decent place in the labor market and flexibly adapt to its requirements by acquiring two qualifications within 4 years.

At the initial stage the Intra-university Dual Diploma Program has been opened on the “Finance”, “Accounting and Auditing” and Marketing” specialties.

It should be noted that, the students enrolled in the UNEC by receiving 600 and more points will awarded the special scholarship, as well.

