Scottish newspaper publishes names of BHOS graduates

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The Scotsman, a popular Scottish newspaper, has published names of Azerbaijani students graduating from Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) this year.

Its “Scottish Perspective” section highlighted, among other news and articles, Congregation ceremonies for the Conferment of Degrees at the leading universities of Scotland. The list of the graduates of Heriot-Watt University (HWU) includes names of more than 80 BHOS students who received Bachelor degrees in Petroleum Engineering or Chemical Engineering. All of them received the diplomas from the university at the graduation ceremony held on June 28 at the Higher School’s campus.

The Scotsman daily established in 1817 is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. In 1998, The Scotsman was among the first UK newspapers to launch a website updated on a daily basis. In 2012, The Scotsman was named Newspaper of the Year at the Scottish Press Awards.

