BP employs Baku Higher Oil School graduates

20 July 2018 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Young engineers graduating from Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) in 2018 have already started successful professional career. Five of them including Aydan Asadova, Tarlan Aliyev, Nigar Allahverdiyeva, Narmin Abbasly and Mehriban Aliyeva are employed by BP company in Azerbaijan.

None of them had to participate in tests, interviews and other stages of the selection process to receive the job offers. All five graduates have already commenced working at BP as process engineers.

In Azerbaijan, a special attention is paid to the issues related to the nationalization of the staff specializing in the oil and gas related disciplines in the country. According to a number of agreements signed in the last few years to address these issues, BP closely works with SOCAR and BHOS to create training and development opportunities for Azerbaijani nationals working in the oil and gas sector and to enhance the existing cooperation in the nationalization of the personnel that is required for BP activities in the republic. Within the framework of this cooperation, educational, internship and recruitment programs have been developed and implemented.

