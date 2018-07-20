Azerbaijani female tennis players grab gold at European championship in Romania

20 July 2018 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes have won a gold medal at the European table tennis championship among youngsters, which is held in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

It is the highest result in the history of table tennis in the country, the Table Tennis Federation of Azerbaijan stated July 20.

Azerbaijani tennis players, having beaten the Russian team in the finals, became the winners of the championship. The tournament was attended by athletes from 44 countries (42 men's teams and 39 women's teams).

The championship continues, individual competitions are held.

The women's team of Azerbaijan won a bronze medal in 2017.

