“At BHOS, I will study Process Automation Engineering”

Interview with Anar Abiyev who earned 700 points at entrance exams

– Anar, please tell about yourself.

– I was born on June 3, 2001 in Lerik district. In 2007, I entered the first class of the school №34, and from 2008, I studied at the secondary school №297.

– Whom would you thank for your success at the entrance exams?

– First of all, I would like to thank my schoolteachers who gave me good education and the teachers from Zafar training course. I am also very grateful to my parents and my sister.

– Anar, you have decided to study at Baku Higher Oil School. Why?

– There are excellent conditions at BHOS and all subjects are taught in English. I know that the Higher School has close partnership with many international universities and companies. All these factors influenced my choice.

– Why did you select the first group of specialties?

– Since my childhood, I was keen on everything related to technology. When I started learning technical subjects at school, I realized that I could achieve success in this area.

– What do you in your leisure time?

– I like reading and playing basketball. I also like walking.

– What subjects do you like and why?

– My favorite subject is physics. In my view, it is the most fundamental science among all natural sciences. If you know physics, you can understand the nature of all things, our world and the universe.

– In your view, what profession has the most promising future?

– Automation is now an integral part of all spheres. I believe that process automation engineering is the most promising profession.

– Is this the reason why you have decided to study process automation engineering?

– Yes, indeed. I liked to study technical sciences at school, and then I got interested in computers and programming.

– What do you plan to do after graduation from the Higher School?

– I would like to continue my education at a reputable university abroad to gain deep knowledge in my field of studies and to become a highly qualified professional.

– Can you tell what is needed for success?

– First, you need to understand what you want. Only after that you can start moving towards your goal.

– Where would you like to work and at what position?

– This depends on my knowledge, expertise and achievements in the future.

– What would you advise future prospective students?

– I would advise them to select a profession according to their skills and inclinations. In this case, they can easily select their group of specialties. Then they need to set a goal and work hard every day to achieve it.

