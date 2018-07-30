Over 70 foreigners brought to administrative responsibility in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

Seventy-four foreigners were detained as a result of measures taken by Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service in the fight against illegal migration, the State Migration Service said in a message July 30.

Among the detained are 22 Georgian citizens, 13 citizens of Pakistan, 12 citizens of Russia, 10 citizens of Turkey, six citizens of Bangladesh, six citizens of Iraq, one citizen of Turkmenistan, one citizen of Egypt, one citizen of Iran, one citizen of India and one citizen of Moldova.

Five citizens of Georgia and one Iranian citizen did not live at the registered place of residence, three Turkish citizens violated the declared purposes of arrival in the country, the remaining 65 people lived illegally in the country.

Administrative measures were taken with respect to 57 detained foreigners. Measures are being taken to deport other foreign citizens from the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news