“I drew boy holding banner with word “Student” and standing near BHOS on my shirt”

Interview with Mamed Jabrayilov who five years ago earned 690 points at the entrance exams and became a Process Automation Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) awarded with a Presidential scholarship. Upon graduation from BHOS, he was awarded a scholarship for doing a Master’s degree at Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany.

– What does it mean to you to be the BHOS graduate?

– If you are the BHOS graduate, you have a very good start for achieving ambitious goals. I believe that in a few years, the title of the BHOS graduate will become a well-known brand both in Azerbaijan and abroad, and we are the first representatives of this brand. I also believe that we will see more achievements of the Higher School, of which we will be proud. The BHOS graduates are always given a green light. Doors to large transnational companies and the most prestigious universities are always open for them, be it in Azerbaijan or any other country.

– Mamed, you are a Master degree student at the Technical University of Munich. Who and how contributed to your success?

– I was admitted to this university in Germany within the framework of the

– Why did you choose BHOS five years ago?

– I recall our graduation party at school and the shirt I was wearing. On the back of that shirt, I drew the BHOS building and a boy holding a banner with the word “Student”. Seems, I had no choice but to study at the Higher School! I did whatever I could to become the BHOS student. In brief, this is the higher educational institution, which gives the students everything they need and even more. I knew that I would obtain excellent education here, but it also gave me opportunities to find good friends, to study in comfortable environment, to do internship at international organizations and many other advantages.

– What are your plans for the future?

– Usually, I do not have too extensive or far-reaching plans. Sometimes I think that the goals arrive in my life at appropriate time, and I just need to react to these signals. I agree with the old saying that nothing is accidental in the universe; people and opportunities appear in the right place at the right time, but you need to see them.

– Are you going to return home after you complete your education in Germany?

– To be frank, I do not know now. I want to stay abroad for a while after I get my Master’s degree. If I have both international education and working experience, I can more effectively contribute to the development of our country.

– In your view, does success depend on the luck?

– As for me, I do not like the results that do not require efforts. You will never appreciate anything, if it comes easy. On the other hand, there are many people with no chance to succeed, but they did succeed. They achieved a lot because they worked very hard. Success depends on the efforts, motivation and patience. I wish others that their success is well earned.

– You have received a Bachelor degree in Process Automation Engineering and will be studying Management. Why did you decide to change your specialization?

– I would like to be a multi-discipline specialist. Lately, I became interested in project management. I also learned that management in engineering is a new field, which is rapidly developing. Moreover, large international companies do not need only engineers or only managers now; they look for those professionals who have both engineering education and good knowledge of management. Such specialists can offer solutions for every aspect of the company operations. Thus, I decided to follow this new trend. I have a Bachelor’s degree in engineering, so I shall pursue Master’s degree in Management. It is interesting that the Technical University of Munich admits only those graduates who have engineering education.

– Mamed, why did you decide to continue your education instead of going to work?

– As said, I thought it was important to take the Master’s degree in Management in addition to my Bachelor’s degree in engineering I received at BHOS. The Technical University of Munich is the best university to study management.

– What would you advise to prospective students?

– I would give them several recommendations. Listen to others, but make decisions yourself. Remember that choosing your future profession is as important as choosing future husband or wife. This is the choice for the whole life, so do not make a mistake!

Please also remember that you lay the foundation for your future at the university. If you study at the university where you wanted to study, then you can achieve a lot. I wish prospective students every success.

