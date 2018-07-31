Forbes: Azerbaijan going through sort-of cultural awakening

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Leman Zeynalova

Recognizing its untapped creative potential, Azerbaijan is going through a sort-of cultural awakening, as its arts and music scenes are starting to expand and innovate, said an article published by Forbes.

It is a direct result of an increased awareness and government investment into galleries, artists' studios, and art-driven gift shops timely launched for a growing number of visiting foreign tourists, said the article.

As for sightseeing of Baku, the article reads that Heydar Aliyev airport in Baku is stylish, both modern and traditional at the same time, housing cafes, bars, and shopping kiosks.

Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center is a gorgeous structure, famous for its distinctive architecture and flowing curved style devoid of sharp angles, said the article.

“Incredibly photogenic both outside and inside with a myriad of angles to choose from, the center is a heaven for photographers.”

Flame Towers is another architectural gem of the city, according to the article.

“Among the tallest structures in Baku, the three flickering flames-shaped towers, inspired by the ancient fire worship in the country, symbolize the historic past and the future strength of the modern Azerbaijan.”

Moreover, the article highlights Icheri Sheher, YARAT Studios and other attractions in Baku.

“Grappling with the past, while experimenting with new futures, Baku artists are boldly weaving a new creative legacy for their homeland and the world,” said the article.

