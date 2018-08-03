International rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala to be held in Baku

3 August 2018 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will finalize the summer season with rhythmic gymnastics competitions.

Thus, GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held at Milli Gimnastika Arenası (National Gymnastics Arena) on August 18-19.

Within the two-day event, gymnasts included into 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007, 2003-2005 age categories will compete in the individual program, while gymnasts born in 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007 and 2003-2005 will test their strengths within teams in group exercises.

At the competitions, where along with the experienced gymnasts, young gymnasts will also take part in, participants will compete for the medals both in the All-Around and Apparatus Finals.

Together with the representatives of Azerbaijan, gymnasts from Kazakhstan, Hungary, Ukraine and Egypt are also expected to participate in the summer’s last gymnastics event.

