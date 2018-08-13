Happy to perform in National Arena of Gymnastics - Azerbaijani gymnast Leyli Aghazade

13 August 2018 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

The audience in the National Arena of Gymnastics is very supportive and it helps us to perform, Leyli Aghazadeh, representative of the "Ojag 1" team , who came first in group exercises among gymnasts born in 2006-2007, in the competitions of the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

"I was very pleased with the result, we trained a lot, prepared for the competitions. It was a little scary, but when we got out on the carpet we performed with dignity. I hope that the coaches are happy for us," the gymnast said.

"I am happy to perform in the National Arena of Gymnastics. The hall is big and very comfortable there." The public always supports us, and it helps," the gymnast said.

The last day of the competitions of the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Aug. 12.

The group performances of the teams of gymnasts born in 2008-2010 in the exercises without an object and with the ball, the group performances of the teams of gymnasts born in 2006-2007 in exercises with ribbon and the final competition of the gymnasts born in 2003-2005 in the exercises with ball, hoop, ribbon and clubs have taken place.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the Championships.

Various contests and flash mobs will also be organized as part of the entertainment program for the audience during the competitions.

