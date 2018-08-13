LuzanFan support helps a lot - Azerbaijani gymnast Yelizaveta Luzan

13 August 2018 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

I like to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena - there is good atmosphere and a large hall, "Ojag Sport" club's gymnast Yelizaveta Luzan told Trend.

Luzan captured first place among gymnasts born in 2003-2005 in exercises with a hoop and the second place in exercises with a ball.

"I am happy with my result, but I'd like to do better. I was a little worried, I wasn't quite confident, but I was able to overcome myself. The support was also very helpful, I am very pleased that the audience was actively cheering for us," the gymnast added.

The last day of the competitions of the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Aug. 12.

The group performances of the teams of gymnasts born in 2008-2010 in the exercises without an object and with the ball, the group performances of the teams of gymnasts born in 2006-2007 in exercises with ribbon and the final competition of the gymnasts born in 2003-2005 in the exercises with ball, hoop, ribbon and clubs have taken place.

Some 117 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport and AyUlduz clubs, Sports Olympic Center Sarhadchi, Republican Complex Sports School, Zirva Sports Club, including cities of Gusar and Ganja are taking part in the Championships.

Various contests and flash mobs will also be organized as part of the entertainment program for the audience during the competitions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:29
Contractor for archeological studies along IGB route named
Oil&Gas 09:15
Romania reveals possible financing sources for AGRI project (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
Chinese companies ready to contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic development (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 August 21:10
Transit of cargoes through Azerbaijan attractive for Baku, Moscow and Tbilisi
Commentary 12 August 20:37
Official reception given in honor of participants of Aktau Summit
Politics 12 August 19:57
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:29
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 13
Economy news 09:48
Iran to use European SMEs to circumvent US sanctions
Business 09:24
Turkmenistan, Japan Bank for International Cooperation mull prospects of co-op
Economy news 09:23
Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:21
Belarus concern, Uzbek region to co-op in textile industry
Economy news 09:20
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan's Mangystau, Russia up by over 9%
Economy news 09:19
Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region eyes to increase export volume of processed products
Economy news 09:18
Additional investments in expansion of Azerbaijan's Yalama Agricultural Park announced
Economy news 09:17