Prices of cards have melted! Up to 90% discounts

16 August 2018 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

Azer Turk Bank, always considering customer satisfaction and comfort as priority, continues campaigns for various banking products and services.

In frames of the new campaign “Prices of cards have melted!”, the Bank offers up to 90% discounts on payment cards. Clients can order Visa Electron for 1 AZN instead of 10 AZN, and Visa Classic for 3 AZN instead of 15 AZN from August 15 to September 15.

For making an order it is enough to approach any service point of the Bank with your ID card, or order online at http://en.azerturkbank.az/online/card/ . The order is made in three days.

More information is available at www.azerturkbank.az , the Bank’s corporate pages at social networks, WhatsApp (055) 7770 945, or at (012) 945 Call Center.

