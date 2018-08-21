Nar presents free minutes on occasion of Gurban holiday

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

The mobile operator Nar, known for special attention paid to national values, presents 100 minutes to its subscribers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (‘Qurban campaign’). To get the bonus minutes, Nar subscribers need to dial the *777#2223# code on their phones.

The presented bonuses will be activated on August 22 and can be used for on-net calls. Bonus minutes shall remain active until the end of holidays. This campaign covers all the personal Nar numbers and joining the campaign is absolutely free of charge.

Detailed information about the 'Qurban campaign’ and other campaigns is available at nar.az.

Azerfon LLC (Nar™) has started its operations on March 21, 2007. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.

With a large network of over 6500 base stations, covering 93% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2 million subscribers with the high quality services. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, during the second quarter of the year 2017, Nar network has demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services.

