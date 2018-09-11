Baku Higher Oil School strengthens partnership with Baker Hughes

11 September 2018 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

Representatives of the regional branch of Baker Hughes, one of the world's largest oil field services companies, visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with the staff members.

The meeting was attended by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Director in Azerbaijan and Georgia at Baker Hughes Greig Russell Lindsay and Migration Manager Tural Akhmad.

The Rector expressed his satisfaction with long-term and fruitful cooperation with the company. In his turn, Greig Russell Lindsay reported that the management of Baker Hughes company in Azerbaijan was very pleased with participation of the BHOS undergraduates in the company three-month summer internship program.

In his words, the students have very good professional knowledge and their qualifications meet international standards. The regional director informed that Baker Hughes is ready to start selection process of the Higher School’s students with the view to invite them to participate in the company projects as well as its internship and training programs.

The Rector Elmar Gasimov offered Greig Russell Lindsay to arrange a large workshop for the BHOS students next month, and he accepted the offer with gratitude. The meetings participants also discussed other issues related to new spheres of the partnership and further strengthening the relations, which were developed based on bilateral cooperation agreement signed between BHOS and Baker Hughes a few years ago.

Baker Hughes, an international industrial service company, has more than 58,000 employees and operates in more than 80 countries, providing the oil and gas industry with products and services for oil drilling, formation evaluation, completion, production and reservoir consulting. The company also has a global network of 11 technology centers that focus on fundamental research, put innovation close to customers and connect experts to customers.

