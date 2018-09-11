Directorate of Shahdag Mountain Resort now subordinate to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture

11 September 2018 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

The directorate of Shahdag Mountain Resort, which is subordinate to Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, has been transferred to the Ministry of Culture, according to the decision signed by Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, the State Committee for Property Issues and the State Tourism Agency have been instructed to resolve the issues arising from this decision.

