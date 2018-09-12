Number of female students at Baku Higher Oil School growing

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The number of female students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has significantly grown. It has increased almost twice from 30 persons in 2012, which was the first year of students’ enrollment, to 57 persons in 2018 including three girls who earned 700 points at the entrance exams in the first specialty group. Two of them, namely Asra Bayramova and Sheker Gadirli, selected to study Information Security, a new educational course offered by BHOS for the first time this academic year.

In total, 24 prospective students will be trained as Information Security specialists, out of whom ten are female students. In the new academic year, 12 Petroleum Engineering female students, 20 Chemical Engineering female students and 15 Process Automation Engineering female students are enrolled in the Baku Higher Oil School.

“We are happy to see the growing number of girls who want to become engineers and acquire this profession at our higher educational institution, which trains qualified English speaking engineers in full compliance with international standards. We are proud of the significant success achieved by all BHOS female graduates in their professional career. I believe that their achievements will serve as a good example for those girls who are thinking about choosing their future field of study and profession,” says the Higher School’s Rector Elmar Gasimov.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news